Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.7143.

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Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Avient in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Avient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Avient in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Avient Stock Down 3.6%

AVNT opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Avient's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Avient's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avient by 697.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,074 shares of the company's stock worth $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,337,188 shares of the company's stock worth $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,411,254 shares of the company's stock worth $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 691,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,621 shares of the company's stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

Further Reading

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