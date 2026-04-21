Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,098,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session's volume of 1,502,454 shares.The stock last traded at $640.57 and had previously closed at $608.80.

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Avis Budget Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $122.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.26 per share, with a total value of $40,060,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,987,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $375,824,046. The trade was a 11.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $178,503.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 174 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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