Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $713.97, but opened at $774.99. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $753.2740, with a volume of 1,617,822 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Avis Budget Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $142.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $178,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L purchased 425,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,987,100 shares in the company, valued at $375,824,046. This trade represents a 11.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 50.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 174 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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