Avita Medical (RCEL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.2928) per share and revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, analysts expect Avita Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avita Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. Avita Medical has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 102,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,568.59. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,200 shares of company stock worth $155,080. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 1,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avita Medical by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Avita Medical during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. Lake Street Capital raised Avita Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Avita Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avita Medical

About Avita Medical

Avita Medical, Inc NASDAQ: RCEL is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of cell‐based therapies for acute and chronic wounds. Its flagship technology, the ReCell® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, enables clinicians to create a suspension of a patient's own skin cells at the point of care. The system is designed to accelerate wound healing, minimize donor‐site requirements and reduce scarring for patients suffering from burns, traumatic wounds and a variety of surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Avita Medical has secured regulatory clearances in key markets, including CE mark approval in the European Union and 510(k) clearance from the U.S.

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