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Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Aviva logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Aviva PLC has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold", based on coverage from five brokerages. Four analysts rate it a hold and one rates it a buy.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed but mostly cautious, including Jefferies cutting Aviva to hold, Zacks Research upgrading it to hold from strong sell, and Wall Street Zen downgrading it to hold from buy.
  • The stock opened at $16.97 and has traded between a 12-month low of $15.07 and high of $19.40, while Aviva remains a UK-based insurance company offering life, general insurance, retirement, and investment management services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aviva.

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Aviva from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aviva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Aviva

Aviva Price Performance

AVVIY opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aviva has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc OTCMKTS: AVVIY is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

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Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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