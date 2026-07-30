AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.4444.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AxoGen from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday.

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AxoGen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: AxoGen reported second-quarter revenue of $69.73 million , above the $67.10 million analyst estimate. Earnings were $0.12 per share ; this matched the broader consensus cited by MarketBeat and exceeded the $0.09 Zacks consensus estimate. AxoGen Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AxoGen reported second-quarter revenue of , above the $67.10 million analyst estimate. Earnings were ; this matched the broader consensus cited by MarketBeat and exceeded the $0.09 Zacks consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The earnings coverage highlighted continued strong revenue growth, supporting the investment case for AxoGen’s peripheral nerve repair products and helping drive the favorable stock reaction. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings coverage highlighted continued strong revenue growth, supporting the investment case for AxoGen’s peripheral nerve repair products and helping drive the favorable stock reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the available report does not provide the revised figures, limiting the ability to assess whether the outlook improved or weakened. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the available report does not provide the revised figures, limiting the ability to assess whether the outlook improved or weakened. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue and adjusted-EPS performance, AxoGen continues to face margin pressure. The company reported a negative net margin of 13.21% and negative return on equity, while analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $0.37 per share. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 276,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,370. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.09.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $69.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $478,023.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,023. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $70,162.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,996,987.60. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,792. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 287.8% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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