AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.44.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AXGN

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 254,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.09.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 1,647 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. Following the sale, the director owned 93,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,996,987.60. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $478,023.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,023. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,041 shares of company stock worth $1,268,792. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 287.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in AxoGen by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AxoGen

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: AxoGen reported second-quarter revenue of $69.73 million , above the $67.10 million analyst estimate. Earnings were $0.12 per share ; this matched the broader consensus cited by MarketBeat and exceeded the $0.09 Zacks consensus estimate. AxoGen Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AxoGen reported second-quarter revenue of , above the $67.10 million analyst estimate. Earnings were ; this matched the broader consensus cited by MarketBeat and exceeded the $0.09 Zacks consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The earnings coverage highlighted continued strong revenue growth, supporting the investment case for AxoGen’s peripheral nerve repair products and helping drive the favorable stock reaction. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings coverage highlighted continued strong revenue growth, supporting the investment case for AxoGen’s peripheral nerve repair products and helping drive the favorable stock reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the available report does not provide the revised figures, limiting the ability to assess whether the outlook improved or weakened. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the available report does not provide the revised figures, limiting the ability to assess whether the outlook improved or weakened. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue and adjusted-EPS performance, AxoGen continues to face margin pressure. The company reported a negative net margin of 13.21% and negative return on equity, while analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $0.37 per share. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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