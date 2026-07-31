AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 9,415,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session's volume of 10,023,943 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $46.94.

The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.08 million. AXT has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: AXT reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, well above the $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $47.59 million versus expectations of approximately $34 million. Revenue rose sharply from the year-earlier period, and profitability improved substantially. AXT Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AXT reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, well above the $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $47.59 million versus expectations of approximately $34 million. Revenue rose sharply from the year-earlier period, and profitability improved substantially. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand and record InP sales: Management highlighted strong customer demand for data-center optical connectivity and reported its highest quarterly indium phosphide revenue ever, supporting the view that AI infrastructure spending is creating a meaningful growth opportunity. AXT Sees Highest Quarterly Indium Phosphide Revenue Ever

Management highlighted strong customer demand for data-center optical connectivity and reported its highest quarterly indium phosphide revenue ever, supporting the view that AI infrastructure spending is creating a meaningful growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook: AXT forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.30–$0.32 and revenue of approximately $66 million, substantially above consensus estimates of $0.10 EPS and $38.7 million in revenue. The guidance implies continued momentum rather than a one-quarter earnings boost. AXT Stock Rips Higher After Q2 Earnings

AXT forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.30–$0.32 and revenue of approximately $66 million, substantially above consensus estimates of $0.10 EPS and $38.7 million in revenue. The guidance implies continued momentum rather than a one-quarter earnings boost. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Needham raised AXT from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $90 price target, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings and outlook. Benzinga analyst upgrade report

Needham raised AXT from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $90 price target, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Long-term customer agreement: AXT secured a multiyear indium phosphide supply and capacity-reservation agreement with Lumentum, providing potential revenue visibility and validating demand for its InP substrates. AXT Lumentum Supplier Agreement

AXT secured a multiyear indium phosphide supply and capacity-reservation agreement with Lumentum, providing potential revenue visibility and validating demand for its InP substrates. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and broader premarket activity point to heightened investor attention, but the stock’s sharp move may also increase volatility following its substantial recent gains. AXT Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call transcript and broader premarket activity point to heightened investor attention, but the stock’s sharp move may also increase volatility following its substantial recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity remains a potential overhang: available data shows executives have sold shares without recorded purchases over the past six months. A previously pessimistic B. Riley forecast may also temper some investor expectations.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. Weiss Ratings upgraded AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on AXT from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on AXT in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $125.00 target price on AXT in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded AXT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $14,007,701.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,149,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $243,606,574.89. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,245,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,405,929.19. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,636 shares of company stock worth $27,789,677. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Trading Up 25.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.48 and a beta of 1.86.

About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

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