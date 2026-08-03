B. Riley Financial Cuts Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $155.00

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley Financial from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. B. Riley Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 63.29% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.81.

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Strategy Trading Up 1.8%

MSTR stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.92. 6,604,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,973,850. The business's 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $414.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($24.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($22.26). Strategy had a negative net margin of 6,102.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $998,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,088.96. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 181,422 shares valued at $23,144,128. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Strategy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Strategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Strategy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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