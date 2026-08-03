B. Riley Financial Initiates Coverage on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Research analysts at B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the mining company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.50.

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View Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.0%

EXK traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 352,096 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,402,392 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 187,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,800 shares of the mining company's stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,312,065 shares of the mining company's stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 866,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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