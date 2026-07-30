B2Gold (BTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect B2Gold to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $836.3310 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect B2Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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B2Gold Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Report on B2Gold

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 118,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 249,429 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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