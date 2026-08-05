Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Insider David Mellors Sells 24,804 Shares

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) insider David Mellors sold 24,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total transaction of £283,757.76.

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Babcock International Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of LON:BAB traded up GBX 28.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,209. 2,335,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 902.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,527. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,198.44. The company has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.10 EPS for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of GBX 517.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from £155.40 to £155.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,500 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,675 to GBX 1,430 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,390 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,256.

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Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

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