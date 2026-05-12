Babcock (NYSE:BW) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.8610, with a volume of 9174198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

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Key Headlines Impacting Babcock

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BW. Zacks Research raised shares of Babcock to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Babcock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Babcock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BW

Babcock Trading Up 29.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,079,591.68. This represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Babcock by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,380,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 523,776 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Babcock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,046,068 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 293,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock by 54.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,556,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Babcock by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,371,134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,373,000 after buying an additional 1,004,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Babcock by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,445,218 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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