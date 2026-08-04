Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.75.

BDGI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$74.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI opened at C$88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.93. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$50.87 and a twelve month high of C$99.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

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