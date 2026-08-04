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Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Badger Infrastructure Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is positive: Eight analysts rate Badger Infrastructure Solutions an average “Moderate Buy,” with seven buy ratings and one hold. The average 12-month price target is C$94.75, while several brokerages recently raised their targets to between C$103 and C$112.
  • Shares are trading near recent highs: BDGI opened at C$88.86, compared with a 12-month range of C$50.87 to C$99.46. The company has a C$2.99 billion market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 49.37.
  • Badger maintains a quarterly dividend: The company paid C$0.195 per share, equivalent to C$0.78 annually and a 0.9% yield, with a dividend payout ratio of 30.49%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.75.

BDGI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$74.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI opened at C$88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.93. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$50.87 and a twelve month high of C$99.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

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Analyst Recommendations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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