Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) VP Edward Callahan Purchases 751 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) VP Edward Callahan purchased 751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,572.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,979.25. This trade represents a 63.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Badger Meter Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $134.12. The stock had a trading volume of 636,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,983. The business's 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Badger Meter's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Badger Meter by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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