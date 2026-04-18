Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance raised Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.05.

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Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42. Baidu has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $165.30. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,709,426 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $354,014,000 after acquiring an additional 745,588 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,334,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baidu by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,857 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $154,552,000 after buying an additional 205,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,878 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $151,288,000 after buying an additional 649,490 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Baidu

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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