Bakkt (BKKT) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $373.27 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $243.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $297.94 million.

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Bakkt Stock Down 0.7%

Bakkt stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKKT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bakkt from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bakkt from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bakkt presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bakkt

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bakkt news, Director Michael Alfred bought 365,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $3,044,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 405,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,377,700. This represents a 912.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 865,000 shares of company stock worth $7,018,900. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $5,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bakkt by 131.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $11,775,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $5,308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 33.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,177 shares of the company's stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc is a digital asset platform that aims to bridge traditional finance and digital assets by offering institutional-grade custody, trading and settlement services. Established in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the company initially made headlines with the launch of its physically settled Bitcoin futures contracts in 2019. Since then, Bakkt has expanded its product lineup to include spot trading of cryptocurrencies, a secure digital wallet for retail customers and a payment gateway that enables merchants to accept digital assets alongside fiat currencies.

The company's core offering centers on its custody infrastructure, which is built to meet robust regulatory and security standards.

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