Ball (NYSE:BALL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.930- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 685,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,372. Ball has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,749,000 after buying an additional 1,830,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ball by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,057,000 after buying an additional 922,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock worth $234,521,000 after buying an additional 602,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ball by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,570,056 shares of the company's stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 948,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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