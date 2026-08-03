Bally's (BALY) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bally's (NYSE:BALY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.08) per share and revenue of $789.8940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bally's (NYSE:BALY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $755.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.69 million. Bally's had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 29.98%. On average, analysts expect Bally's to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bally's Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $14.12 on Monday. Bally's has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $690.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally's

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Bally's by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bally's in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Bally's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally's during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bally's by 2,087.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bally's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally's from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bally's from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bally's from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bally's from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Bally's

About Bally's

Bally's Corporation is an integrated entertainment company engaged in the ownership, development and operation of land‐based casinos, sports betting venues and online gaming platforms. The company leverages the iconic Bally's brand under a long‐term license to provide gaming and hospitality services across multiple channels, including retail casinos, mobile sports wagering and interactive casino games.

The company's portfolio spans gaming properties in key U.S. jurisdictions such as Rhode Island, Colorado, New Jersey, Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Further Reading

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