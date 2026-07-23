Banco De Chile (BCH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $977.1950 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.27 million during the quarter. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 29.95%. On average, analysts expect Banco De Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco De Chile Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BCH stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Banco De Chile has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Banco De Chile and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco De Chile from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco De Chile

Institutional Trading of Banco De Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco De Chile during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Banco De Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile NYSE: BCH is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country's oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank's core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

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