Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Banco De Chile (BCH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Banco De Chile logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $977.1950 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.27 million during the quarter. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 29.95%. On average, analysts expect Banco De Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco De Chile Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BCH stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Banco De Chile has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Banco De Chile and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco De Chile from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco De Chile

Institutional Trading of Banco De Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco De Chile during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Banco De Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile NYSE: BCH is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country's oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank's core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Banco De Chile Right Now?

Before you consider Banco De Chile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco De Chile wasn't on the list.

While Banco De Chile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines