Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $3.95. Banco Do Brasil shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 10,565 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDORY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Banco Do Brasil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Do Brasil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Do Brasil presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco Do Brasil

Banco Do Brasil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Banco Do Brasil had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Do Brasil SA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil's largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country's financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank's activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

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