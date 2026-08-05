Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,148,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session's volume of 10,861,747 shares.The stock last traded at $14.62 and had previously closed at $14.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Banco Santander Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 117.9% in the first quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 151.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

Further Reading

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