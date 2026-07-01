Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.15 and last traded at $151.91, with a volume of 61997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.35.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BFC

Bank First National Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.70 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Bank First National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First National

In other Bank First National news, Director Todd A. Sprang bought 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.96 per share, with a total value of $62,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,004.40. This represents a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,509.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,763.88. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 920.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank First National by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank First National during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company's stock.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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