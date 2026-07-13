Bank of America Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $93.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.59.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.19. 1,006,680 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509,419. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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