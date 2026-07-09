Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $314.00 to $264.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $255.45.

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View Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Centrus Energy stock opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $144.65 and a twelve month high of $464.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company's stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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