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Bank of America Increases Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $34.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Karat Packaging logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America raised its price target on Karat Packaging to $34 from $23, while keeping an underperform rating on the stock. The new target still implies a slight downside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment on KRT is mixed overall, with the consensus rating listed as Hold and an average price target of $36.50. Recent ratings include buy, hold, and sell calls from various firms.
  • Karat Packaging shares were trading up about 1.8% to $35.34, near its 52-week high. The company also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including EPS of $0.34 versus an expected $0.32 and revenue above estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Karat Packaging.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock's previous close.

KRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Karat Packaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair raised Karat Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Karat Packaging to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Trading Up 1.8%

KRT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. 35,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 921.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company's stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: KRT is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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