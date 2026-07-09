Bank of America Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $231.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $234.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.50% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.41.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.73. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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