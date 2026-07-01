Bank of America Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $47.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the footwear maker's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $72.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.86.

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NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $300,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 98.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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