Bank of America Upgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Buy

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the company's current price.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.92.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $177.52 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,375.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $368,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,359 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here