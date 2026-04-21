Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of Hawaii from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday.

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Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.53 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Bank of Hawaii News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Hawaii this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management now targets roughly a 2.9% net interest margin by year-end 2026 and trimmed its overhead growth outlook to about 2.5%–3%, which supports margin expansion and longer‑term earnings leverage. Article Title

Management now targets roughly a 2.9% net interest margin by year-end 2026 and trimmed its overhead growth outlook to about 2.5%–3%, which supports margin expansion and longer‑term earnings leverage. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend (record May 29, payable June 12), yielding about 3.5% — a supportive signal for income investors and a floor under the share price. Press Release / Slide Deck

Board declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend (record May 29, payable June 12), yielding about 3.5% — a supportive signal for income investors and a floor under the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary emphasized a “resilient core” business and execution on expense control and NIM improvement — positive tone but qualitative and dependent on execution. Article Title

Earnings call commentary emphasized a “resilient core” business and execution on expense control and NIM improvement — positive tone but qualitative and dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $1.30 compares favorably to $0.97 a year ago, showing solid year‑over‑year earnings power, but the sequential comparison was weaker. Press Release

Q1 EPS of $1.30 compares favorably to $0.97 a year ago, showing solid year‑over‑year earnings power, but the sequential comparison was weaker. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS of $1.30 missed consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of $192.3M was slightly below estimates, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and analyst revisions. Article Title

Reported GAAP EPS of $1.30 missed consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of $192.3M was slightly below estimates, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined sequentially to $57.4M and return on average common equity eased, highlighting short‑term margin/earnings pressure despite management’s longer‑term NIM goal. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,565,434 shares of the bank's stock valued at $312,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,517 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,149,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,464,000 after buying an additional 557,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,384 shares of the bank's stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 229,806 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,639 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company's stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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