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Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Bank of Hawaii logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Hold” consensus on Bank of Hawaii, with five hold ratings and three buys among eight analysts. The average 12-month price target is $85.80, compared with the stock’s recent price of $80.53.
  • Bank of Hawaii reported quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, narrowly exceeding the $1.46 consensus estimate, while revenue of $196.9 million fell short of the $199.51 million forecast.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, equivalent to $2.80 annually and a 3.5% yield; institutional investors own 82.18% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bank of Hawaii.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 19,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bank of Hawaii's payout ratio is 56.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,137 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,550 shares of the bank's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,410 shares of the bank's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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