Free Trial
→ The cat is out the bag (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Bank of Ireland Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven covering brokerages, with five buy ratings and two hold ratings.
  • Recent analyst updates were mixed: Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy, Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight, while Zacks Research moved it to hold and RBC maintained a sector perform view.
  • The stock opened at $19.65 and has traded between a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $21.11, with its current price near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in Bank of Ireland Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on BKRIY

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $19.65 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group OTCMKTS: BKRIY is a leading financial services provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Established in 1783, the bank has grown to become one of the country’s largest banking institutions, offering a diverse range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The group’s core operations include traditional retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, and wealth and asset management.

In the retail segment, Bank of Ireland provides deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and insurance solutions to individual customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank of Ireland Group Right Now?

Before you consider Bank of Ireland Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Ireland Group wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Ireland Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Move your Money Now: This has only happened 4 times in 50 years
Move your Money Now: This has only happened 4 times in 50 years
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines