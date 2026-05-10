Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $19.65 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group OTCMKTS: BKRIY is a leading financial services provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Established in 1783, the bank has grown to become one of the country’s largest banking institutions, offering a diverse range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The group’s core operations include traditional retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, and wealth and asset management.

In the retail segment, Bank of Ireland provides deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and insurance solutions to individual customers.

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