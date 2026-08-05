Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the bank's stock. Desjardins' price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$111.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$120.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$112.31.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$124.01. 1,189,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,791. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$76.34 and a 52-week high of C$126.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.64%.The company had revenue of C$9.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future,' we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: BNS and New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BNS.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Bank of Nova Scotia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Nova Scotia wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here