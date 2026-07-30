Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.79 and traded as high as C$124.25. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$121.14, with a volume of 2,547,722 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$116.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$111.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.9%

The firm's 50 day moving average is C$119.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.79. The firm has a market cap of C$147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.64%.The company had revenue of C$9.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future,' we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: BNS and New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BNS.

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