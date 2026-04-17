Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,427 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 6,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $22.71 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $103.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of the James Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Bank of the James Financial Group

In related news, President Robert R. Chapman purchased 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 124,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,825.02. This represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,289 shares of company stock worth $47,387. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the third quarter worth $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOTJ

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

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