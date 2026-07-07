BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.7273.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered BankUnited from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,232.34. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 158.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 17,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 47,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. BankUnited's payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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