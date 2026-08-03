Barclays Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $155.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the bank's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.45.

Get BOK Financial alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $141.29 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $143.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.08 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.97%.BOK Financial's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total value of $225,454.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,700,275.82. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $283,038.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,422,940.48. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $577,203. Corporate insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,397.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,767 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,755,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BOK Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BOK Financial wasn't on the list.

While BOK Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here