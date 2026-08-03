Barclays Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $129.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock's previous close.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.00.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $127.85 on Monday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. American Electric Power's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8,776.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,219,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,692,000 after buying an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,378,000 after buying an additional 937,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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