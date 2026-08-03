Barclays Cuts LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $25.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised LKQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 price objective on LKQ in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.42.

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LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $22.45 on Monday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). LKQ had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 260.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essential Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 142.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company's stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

Further Reading

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