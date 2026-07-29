Barclays Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $50.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.53.

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Varonis Systems Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Varonis Systems's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $55 from $39 and maintained an Overweight rating, implying further upside from recent trading levels and signaling increased confidence in Varonis’ growth prospects. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Varonis Systems Price Target to $55.00

implying further upside from recent trading levels and signaling increased confidence in Varonis’ growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue rose 18.3% year over year to $180.0 million, exceeding the $176.8 million analyst estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.04 topped the $0.01 consensus. EPS also improved from $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EPS also improved from $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: SaaS annual recurring revenue excluding conversions increased 25% year over year, while total SaaS ARR reached $726 million, up 52%. Management also cited growth in new logos and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring.

Management also cited growth in new logos and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q3 and full-year 2026 forecasts exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Q3 EPS is projected at $0.02-$0.03 versus an anticipated loss of $0.04, while full-year EPS is forecast at $0.14-$0.15 versus consensus for a $0.11 loss. Full-year revenue guidance of $735 million-$739 million was broadly in line with estimates.

Q3 EPS is projected at $0.02-$0.03 versus an anticipated loss of $0.04, while full-year EPS is forecast at $0.14-$0.15 versus consensus for a $0.11 loss. Full-year revenue guidance of $735 million-$739 million was broadly in line with estimates. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call provided additional commentary on SaaS adoption, newer products and the company’s data- and AI-security strategy, but investors will likely look for sustained growth as Varonis continues its transition toward a SaaS model. Varonis Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call provided additional commentary on SaaS adoption, newer products and the company’s data- and AI-security strategy, but investors will likely look for sustained growth as Varonis continues its transition toward a SaaS model. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined following the earnings release despite the beats, indicating that elevated investor expectations may have outweighed the strong quarterly figures and guidance. Varonis also remains unprofitable on a reported basis, with a negative net margin and return on equity.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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