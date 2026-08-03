Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.82.

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BankUnited Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE BKU opened at $46.64 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $45,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,971,232.34. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,599,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $73,655,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $1,858,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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