Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Duke Energy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.50.

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Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 12,644 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat expectations: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.43 per share, up from $1.25 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.30 consensus. Higher electricity demand and recovery of rate-based infrastructure investments helped offset rising costs. Duke Energy's profit beats as higher power demand offsets rising expenses

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.43 per share, up from $1.25 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.30 consensus. Higher electricity demand and recovery of rate-based infrastructure investments helped offset rising costs. Positive Sentiment: Demand-driven capital growth: Management highlighted data-center demand, industrial expansion and continued customer growth as drivers of Duke’s large capital-investment program. The investments could expand the utility’s regulated rate base and support long-term earnings growth of 5% to 7% through 2030. Duke Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management highlighted data-center demand, industrial expansion and continued customer growth as drivers of Duke’s large capital-investment program. The investments could expand the utility’s regulated rate base and support long-term earnings growth of 5% to 7% through 2030. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook reaffirmed: Duke maintained adjusted EPS guidance of $6.55 to $6.80, in line with the $6.71 analyst consensus. Reaffirmation provides stability but does not represent an upward guidance revision.

Duke maintained adjusted EPS guidance of $6.55 to $6.80, in line with the $6.71 analyst consensus. Reaffirmation provides stability but does not represent an upward guidance revision. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and cost pressures remain: Revenue rose 1.1% year over year to $7.59 billion but fell short of the $7.66 billion forecast. Higher depreciation and interest expenses, regulatory-settlement charges and affordability concerns could weigh on near-term results. Duke Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Revenue rose 1.1% year over year to $7.59 billion but fell short of the $7.66 billion forecast. Higher depreciation and interest expenses, regulatory-settlement charges and affordability concerns could weigh on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Data-center negotiations carry risk: Duke faces pressure to make its commitments that data centers bear related grid costs legally binding, potentially slowing or complicating new-load agreements. Broader energy-sector weakness is also acting as a headwind.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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