Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock's previous close.

T has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$16.75 to C$15.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD raised shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$19.36.

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TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,036,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,418. The business's fifty day moving average is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$23.18.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.99 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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