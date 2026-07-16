Go Pro
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays cut TELUS’s price target from C$19.00 to C$17.00, signaling a more cautious outlook on the stock. Even so, that target still implies about 13.94% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment on TELUS is mixed: the stock currently carries an average “Hold” rating, with a consensus target price of C$19.36. Recent moves from other firms included both upgrades and lower price targets.
  • TELUS was trading at C$14.92, near its 1-year low of C$14.28 and well below its 1-year high of C$23.18. The company also reported quarterly EPS of C$0.23 on revenue of C$4.99 billion in its latest earnings release.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock's previous close.

T has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$16.75 to C$15.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD raised shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$19.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,036,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,418. The business's fifty day moving average is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$23.18.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.99 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (TSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TELUS Right Now?

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The only metrics you should watch as a day trader.
The only metrics you should watch as a day trader.
From The TradingPub (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines