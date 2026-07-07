Barclays Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $555.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $534.35.

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S&P Global Stock Down 1.1%

SPGI traded down $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.43. The stock had a trading volume of 742,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,887. The stock's 50 day moving average is $419.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and reiterated an rating, suggesting continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global announced updated pro forma and recast financial results after the Mobility spin-off, and said full 2026 guidance will be provided with its second-quarter earnings on July 28. Article Title

S&P Global announced updated pro forma and recast financial results after the Mobility spin-off, and said full 2026 guidance will be provided with its second-quarter earnings on July 28. Neutral Sentiment: The company also said it is evolving its Market Intelligence operating model to expand AI-powered tools and services, and announced leadership changes aimed at supporting growth in an AI-driven market. Article Title

The company also said it is evolving its Market Intelligence operating model to expand AI-powered tools and services, and announced leadership changes aimed at supporting growth in an AI-driven market. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call for July 28, which could become the next major catalyst for the shares. Article Title

S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call for July 28, which could become the next major catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on S&P Global to $525 from $557, even while maintaining an overweight rating. Article Title

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on S&P Global to $525 from $557, even while maintaining an rating. Negative Sentiment: UBS also lowered its target to $525 from $550 and kept a buy rating, adding to the cluster of analyst target cuts on the stock. Article Title

UBS also lowered its target to $525 from $550 and kept a rating, adding to the cluster of analyst target cuts on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reduced its target to $510 from $560, though it still has an outperform view, reinforcing a softer near-term valuation outlook from analysts. Article Title

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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