Barclays Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Overweight

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $625.00 price objective on the data storage provider's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $480.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.13.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $559.90 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $428.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.13. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $567.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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