Barrick Mining (B) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Barrick Mining to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $5.1016 billion for the quarter.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining's revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barrick Mining to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 540,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,177. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.06. Barrick Mining has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 736.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 836 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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