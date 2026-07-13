Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 73,521 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 225,622 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 526,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bassett Furniture Industries presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc NASDAQ: BSET, headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett's products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

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