Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 10,929 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Dime Community Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Basswood Capital Management sold 10,929 Dime Community Bancshares shares at an average price of $40.79, reducing its position by 61.9% to 6,728 shares. The sale followed several other dispositions totaling significant proceeds.
  • Dime Community Bancshares shares rose 1.1% to $41.22, near the company’s 52-week high, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.82 billion.
  • The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.25, equivalent to an annualized $1.00 payout and a 2.4% yield. Analysts hold a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $39.75.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM - Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $445,793.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $274,435.12. The trade was a 61.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,687 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $851,683.79.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 53,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,160,280.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,751 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,944.02.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,870 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $636,069.60.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 14,019 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $550,806.51.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 14,513 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $575,730.71.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. 258,793 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dime Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCOM

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,219 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company's stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company's core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dime Community Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider Dime Community Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dime Community Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Dime Community Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
By MarketBeat | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines