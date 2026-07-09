Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. On average, analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bay Commercial Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $360.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bay Commercial Bank has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Bay Commercial Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bay Commercial Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BCML. DA Davidson lowered Bay Commercial Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Bay Commercial Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bay Commercial Bank from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Brean Capital cut shares of Bay Commercial Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bay Commercial Bank

Insider Transactions at Bay Commercial Bank

In other Bay Commercial Bank news, Director Michael J. Perdue bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,820. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bay Commercial Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 974.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 236.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,629 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 119,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bay Commercial Bank Company Profile

Bay Commercial Bank is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, Bay Commercial Bank. The institution emphasizes relationship-driven banking, focusing on the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers.

The bank's lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate, construction and development financing, equipment loans, acquisition financing, and consumer credit products such as residential mortgages and personal lines of credit.

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