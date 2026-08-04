Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.346 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.1 billion-$54.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.1 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BAYRY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 259,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,793. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.346 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

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